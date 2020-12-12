Trump Helicopter Buzzes Supporters Rallying in Washington

A member of the Proud Boys wearing a t-shirt that reads "death to liberals" stands with other Proud Boys in Freedom Plaza during a protest on December 12, 2020 in Washington, DC. Thousands of protesters who refuse to accept that President-elect Joe Biden won the election are rallying ahead of the electoral college vote to make Trump's 306-to-232 loss official. Stephanie Keith. Getty Images

WASHINGTON (AP) — Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump have returned to Washington for rallies Saturday to back his desperate efforts to subvert the election that he lost to Joe Biden.

They cheered as Trump flew overhead on the Marine One helicopter on his way out of town for the Army-Navy football game in West Point, New York.

The rallies are intended as a show of force just two days before the Electoral College meets to formally elect Biden as the 46th president, and a day after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit in a bid to overturn former Vice President Joe Biden's election victory,

Trump refuses to concede the election, while clinging to baseless claims of fraud.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

11 Things You'll Find In A 'Typical' Wyoming Home

Filed Under: Casper, Electoral College, President Donald Trump, rallies, washington d.c.
Categories: Associated Press, Casper News, News, Politics, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top