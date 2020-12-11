The United States Supreme Court has rejected a bid to overturn former Vice President Joe Biden's election victory, according to the Associated Press.

More than 30 Wyoming legislators and legislators-to-be had urged Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon to join the unsuccessful lawsuit.

Trump had called the lawsuit filed by Texas against Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin “the big one.”

The court’s order Friday was its second this week rebuffing Republican requests that it get involved in the 2020 election outcome.

The justices turned away an appeal from Pennsylvania Republicans on Tuesday.

The Electoral College meets Monday to formally elect Biden as the next president.

This story will be updated.