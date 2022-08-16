Cheney Braces for Loss as Trump Tested in Wyoming and Alaska

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming congresswoman Liz Cheney, a leader in the Republican resistance to former President Donald Trump, is fighting to save her seat in the House on Tuesday.

Voters in Alaska as well as Wyoming are weighing in on the direction of the GOP.

Cheney’s team is bracing for a loss against a Trump-backed challenger, Cheyenne attorney Harriet Hageman.

Hageman has harnessed the full fury of the Trump movement in her bid to defeat Cheney.

In Alaska, a new nonpartisan primary system is giving a periodic Trump critic, Sen. Lisa Murkowski, an opportunity to survive the former president's wrath.

