Former President Donald Trump is blasting Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney again in the latest round in an ongoing war of words between the two.

Get our free mobile app

The former president released this statement on Wednesday morning:

''Warmonger Liz Cheney, who has virtually no support left in the Great State of Wyoming, continues to unknowingly and foolishly say that there was no Election Fraud in the 2020 Presidential Election when in fact, the evidence, including no Legislative approvals as demanded by the U.S. Constitution, shows the exact opposite. Had Mike Pence referred the information on six states (only need two) back to State Legislatures, and had gutless and clueless MINORITY Leader Mitch McConnell (he blew two seats in Georgia that should have never been lost) fought to expose all of the corruption that was presented at the time, with more found since, we would have had a far different Presidential result, and our Country would not be turning into a socialist nightmare! Never give up!''

Trump's statement follows a tweet by Cheney on Monday in which she accused Trump of lying about the election:

''The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.''

Cheney, meanwhile, is reportedly in danger of being removed from her position as the number three Republican in the U.S. House, according to GOP House Leader Kevin McCarthy.

The two have been at odds for quite some time, with Cheney voting to impeach the then-president in January after accusing him of inciting the Jan. 6 riots at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. Trump has denied those allegations.