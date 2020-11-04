Truck That’s Too Tall Gets Stuck Under Casper’s McKinley Street Bridge

The driver of a truck that was too tall tried to drive under the McKinley Street Bridge on Interstate 25 Wednesday morning and got stuck, a spokeswoman for the Casper Police Department said.

It's the second time such an incident has happened in less than two months.

Casper Police Department Public Information Officer Rebekah Ladd said the truck was traveling southbound when the incident happened at roughly 8:30 a.m.

Crews were on the scene and the area is expected to be cleared by 9:30.