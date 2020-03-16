Trial For Casper Man Accused Of Raping Multiple Women Delayed

The trial for a Casper man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women was delayed Monday.

Samuel Barrett was initially set to go on trial beginning Monday on seven counts of first-degree sexual assault and single counts of exploitation of children and blackmail.

A Natrona County District Court Clerk said Judge Daniel Forgey continued to the trial amid coronavirus concerns. The trial was scheduled to last eight days.

Prosecutors say Barrett held a woman at gunpoint and forced her to perform a sex act on an infant while he filmed it. He then threatened to show the video to authorities and say she molested the child if she did not have sex with him.

According to a heavily redacted affidavit of probable cause, a different woman called Casper police last April and said Barrett held her at gunpoint and forced her to perform oral sex on him. The woman also told police that Barrett had sexually assaulted her 10 years prior to the day's incident.

A Natrona County Sheriff's investigator subsequently contacted police and advised of a similar investigation involving Barrett dating back to 2015.

Barrett remains free on bond.