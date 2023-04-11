Trail Mix Run Benefiting Reach 4A Star Riding Academy Happening Next Month

Spring The smell of mud is in the air! It's hard to believe Casper saw an all-time record-breaking amount of snow last week as it's melting quick.

There's no telling what the rest of spring has in store weather-wise, but on May 20th the Trail Mix Run is taking place. The race begins at 8:00 a.m. at Mike Cedar Park.

Registration is open at Race Entry or people can register in person at Snap Fitness in Casper on May 19, 2023 from 3:30 p.m., to 5:30 p.m. You can also contact the director, Denise Murphy, through the Facebook page "TrailMixRun."

The race goes within the heart of the "Sunrise" and "Valley Hills" neighborhoods covering streets, sidewalks, alleys, and rock/dirt trails. There'll be about 500 pink flags along the courses -- "It would be very hard to get lost," says director Denise Murphy.

"We have a race for everyone! Walkers are welcome" says Murphy. There are three possible routes: two 3-miles (one is accessible to accomodate wheelchairs and strollers) and the other is a challenging 10-miler.

This is the route for the 10 mile run, Google Maps. Courtesy Denise Murphy.

Not only does the local community show up for the race, but there will be people coming from out of state. "We just had a person sign up from North Dakota," Murphy said.

There is a ton of support and volunteers along the way with four water stations on the 10-mile route and one on the 3-mile. There will also be recovery food and drink provided by Ridley's, Sam's, and Franz Bakery at the finish line. After finishing, runners are welcome to hang out at Mike Cedar Park and cheer on everyone else as they finish.

"In the warm years, it's a super fun party atmosphere in the park. In the cold or wet years, people are deservedly even more impressed with their accomplishments!"

Finisher prizes are available to those who participate in person on May 20, 2023 and all persons who register by April 29th will receive a hat.

Over the years Murphy served Reach 4A Star as the Board Secretary. "Since I also love fitness and running, I had the idea in 2011 to hold a 5k as a fundraiser for R4ASRA." She has been directing the race ever since. All profits are given to the Riding Academy.

2022 Trail Mix Run, Courtesy Denise Murphy

