Toxicology results from a Nov. 5 crash that left a McCormick Junior High School student dead are still pending, according to Cheyenne police.

Police say 13-year-old Makaili "Mak" Evans was on his way to school when a woman driving a Ford Escape eastbound on Western Hills Boulevard hit him in the crosswalk in front of McCormick.

Evans was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with critical injuries where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver, whose name is being withheld pending formal charges, remained on the scene to assist officers with their investigation.

Police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says their report is complete, but they are "still waiting to receive toxicology results from the state" before forwarding a probable cause affidavit to the Laramie County District Attorney's Office.

