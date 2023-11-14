Townsquare Media Workers Arrive to a Surprise in the Dumpster

It's not uncommon for raccoons to go dumpster-diving, it's kind of their thing. This morning employees of Townsquare arrived to find one in the dumpster. It did not appear distressed, in fact quite the opposite. McDonalds and choccy milk for breakfast.

While raccoons are usually clever enough to get themselves out of dumpster, sometimes the walls are too deep or slick and they cannot do it by themselves.

Experts say that even if it's tempting to reach in and help a stuck raccoon, they are not as harmless as they look. There's the risk of getting bitten and/or scratched, which also carries the threat of diseases like rabies.

In case you're wondering, we put a fence post in the dumpster so the raccoon can effectively get out on its own. If we discover that he is a repeat offender, we will contact animal control...but he probably learned his lesson.

It was about this same time last year Casper Firefighters were sent to rescue a raccoon who had gotten his hand stuck in a residential door.

