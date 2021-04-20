A suspect is in custody after Torrington police say a string of crimes were committed in the community, including a homicide.

According to police, firefighters were called to a fire in the 300 block of E. Valley Road around 6:10 a.m. this morning and were working to control the blaze when officers received additional information that was suspicious in nature.

"Officers conducted a follow-up investigation based on the information that was received, and a deceased person was ultimately located in the 1300 block of E. 17th Avenue," police said on Facebook.

"While officers were working at that scene, a stolen vehicle was reported in the 1700 block of E. C Street," police added. "The vehicle was subsequently located with assistance from the Goshen County Sheriff's Department."

Police believe the three incidents are related and are treating the fire as an arson and the death as a homicide.

"As the suspect is in custody, there is no ongoing threat to our community that we are aware of," said police. "Because this investigation is active and ongoing, no additional information is available at this time."