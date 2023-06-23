Tornado Spotted at Teapot Ranch ~40 Miles North of Casper

One our listeners sent this image of what appears to be a tornado, which was taken from Teapot Ranch.

There is currently a tornado watch issued by the National Weather Service.

This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of

north central Natrona County.

People should expect small hail, gusty winds and heavy rain.

The Weather Service warns that flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur, and tree damage is likely.

If a tornado approaches, TAKE COVER!

Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.

The Weather Service reminds people to report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

Riverton.

