Top-ranked Pokes Host Laramie River Rendezvous Rodeo April 27-29

LARAMIE -- Three of the top-five all-around Cowboys in the Central Rocky Mountain Region of college rodeo wear University of Wyoming vests.

Cameron Jensen is right at the top.

He's getting it done in the tie-down roping where he has a 100-point lead in the standings. That's not all. The junior from Hyannis, Neb., is also ranked in the Top 10 in steer wrestling and sixth overall as a header in the team-roping event.

Jensen and the top-ranked men's team in the region will host the JCA Laramie River Rendezvous April 27-29 Hansen Arena. Tickets are $25 for general admission and $75 for VIP. You can purchase tickets by visiting gowyo.com.

Jensen is joined by Bodie Mattson (Deadwood, S.D.) and Rio Nutter (Rapid City, S.D.) in the overall category.

UW also boasts the No. 2 bareback rider in the region in Brice Patterson (Bozeman, Mont.). Right behind him sits teammate Donny Proffit (Kemmerer). Colton Farrow (Greybull) and Bronson Wehrli (Richfield, Utah) are also in the Top 10.

Jacob Wang (Baker, Mont.) leads the way in steer wrestling with 700 points and Dylan Grant (Pavillion) sits in third in the bull riding. Mattson is the No. 1 header in the region and Quincy Reynolds (Rozet) is currently in seventh place as a heeler.

The Wyoming men are currently ranked fourth in the nation while the Cowgirls come in at No. 11. The university's rodeo program boasts six national championships in its history.

“By far, this is the most competitive men’s and women’s team UW Rodeo has had in the past five years that I have been coaching," Beau Clark said. “Our student athletes are excited to compete in front of a home town crowd and to showcase their hard work and talent.”

Wyoming's women's team currently sits second in the CRMR, just 478.17 points behind frontrunning Gillette College.

Sage Kohr, a Gillette native, is second in the all-around with 1,042 points. She currently holds a 17-point edge and sits atop the standings in the barrel racing. Kohr also leads the breakaway roping category with a slim 5-point advantage going into the Cowgirls home rodeo.

UW teammate Emme Norsworthy (Thermopolis) is the No. 2 barrel racer in the region and Halle Hladky (Gillette) sits in fourth. Faith Hoffman (Kiowa, Colo.) currently sits second overall in goat tying, 245 points out of the top spot.

All three events in Laramie are set to begin at 6:30 p.m.

