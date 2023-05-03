Rodeo Tour Visits Big Piney
The high school rodeo season made a stop in Big Piney over the weekend. The big goal of the season is to make it to the National High School finals which will be held in Gillette this summer. The regular season will end this month so there's a lot of work to do for these cowboys and cowgirls. This week's rodeo will be in Newcastle starting on Friday. Here are the winners in this 2-day event over in Big Piney.
Girls Session 1:
Breakaway Roping: Jordan Morman-Gillette 16.609
Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 6.94
Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.274
Barrel Racing: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 16.501
Boys Session 1:
Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 71
Saddle Bronc: Ryan Nunn-Lovell 59
Bull Riding: Aiden Ruby 67
Steer Wrestling: Cannon Campbell-Shoshoni 10.81
Tie Down Roping: Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 9.53
Team Roping: Cam Johnson/Buffalo & Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 8.32
Girls Session 2:
Breakaway Roping: Jymie Adamson-Buffalo 2.41
Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 7.07
Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.084
Barrel Racing: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 16.501
Boys Session 2:
Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 76
Saddle Bronc: Colby Smith-Burns 64
Bull Riding: Ashton Slaugh-Manila, UT. 72
Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 5.44
Tie Down Roping: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 7.94
Team Rooping Cam Johnson-Buffalo& Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 7.5
Be sure and check out a great collection of photos of the boys' sections of the Big Piney rodeo compliments of Joan Snyder-Mitchell. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!