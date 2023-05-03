Rodeo Tour Visits Big Piney

The high school rodeo season made a stop in Big Piney over the weekend. The big goal of the season is to make it to the National High School finals which will be held in Gillette this summer. The regular season will end this month so there's a lot of work to do for these cowboys and cowgirls. This week's rodeo will be in Newcastle starting on Friday. Here are the winners in this 2-day event over in Big Piney.

Girls Session 1:

Breakaway Roping: Jordan Morman-Gillette 16.609

Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 6.94

Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.274

Barrel Racing: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 16.501

Boys Session 1:

Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 71

Saddle Bronc: Ryan Nunn-Lovell 59

Bull Riding: Aiden Ruby 67

Steer Wrestling: Cannon Campbell-Shoshoni 10.81

Tie Down Roping: Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne 9.53

Team Roping: Cam Johnson/Buffalo & Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 8.32

Girls Session 2:

Breakaway Roping: Jymie Adamson-Buffalo 2.41

Goat Tying: Raelee Caldwell-Gillette 7.07

Pole Bending: Caitlin Moore-Wright 20.084

Barrel Racing: Hadley Thompson-Yoder 16.501

Boys Session 2:

Bareback: Tuker Carricato-Saratoga 76

Saddle Bronc: Colby Smith-Burns 64

Bull Riding: Ashton Slaugh-Manila, UT. 72

Steer Wrestling: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 5.44

Tie Down Roping: Jace Mayfield-Midwest 7.94

Team Rooping Cam Johnson-Buffalo& Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 7.5

Be sure and check out a great collection of photos of the boys' sections of the Big Piney rodeo compliments of Joan Snyder-Mitchell. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app