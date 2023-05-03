Rodeo Tour Visits Big Piney

Rodeo Tour Visits Big Piney

Photo Courtesy: Joan Snyder-Mitchell

The high school rodeo season made a stop in Big Piney over the weekend. The big goal of the season is to make it to the National High School finals which will be held in Gillette this summer. The regular season will end this month so there's a lot of work to do for these cowboys and cowgirls. This week's rodeo will be in Newcastle starting on Friday. Here are the winners in this 2-day event over in Big Piney.

Girls Session 1:

Breakaway Roping:     Jordan Morman-Gillette                                           16.609

Goat Tying:                  Raelee Caldwell-Gillette                                           6.94

Pole Bending:              Caitlin Moore-Wright                                                20.274

Barrel Racing:             Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                          16.501

Boys Session 1:

Bareback:                   Tuker Carricato-Saratoga                                           71

Saddle Bronc:             Ryan Nunn-Lovell                                                       59

Bull Riding:                 Aiden Ruby                                                                  67

Steer Wrestling:          Cannon Campbell-Shoshoni                                      10.81

Tie Down Roping:       Cory Bomhoff-Cheyenne                                             9.53

Team Roping:             Cam Johnson/Buffalo & Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney 8.32

Girls Session 2:

Breakaway Roping:    Jymie Adamson-Buffalo                                                2.41

Goat Tying:                 Raelee Caldwell-Gillette                                               7.07

Pole Bending:             Caitlin Moore-Wright                                                    20.084

Barrel Racing:            Hadley Thompson-Yoder                                              16.501

Boys Session 2:

Bareback:                  Tuker Carricato-Saratoga                                               76

Saddle Bronc:            Colby Smith-Burns                                                         64

Bull Riding:                Ashton Slaugh-Manila, UT.                                             72

Steer Wrestling:         Jace Mayfield-Midwest                                                   5.44

Tie Down Roping:      Jace Mayfield-Midwest                                                   7.94

Team Rooping           Cam Johnson-Buffalo& Cael Espenscheid-Big Piney     7.5

Be sure and check out a great collection of photos of the boys' sections of the Big Piney rodeo compliments of Joan Snyder-Mitchell. They can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Big Piney Rodeo

Big Piney Rodeo
Filed Under: big piney, Rodeo, WyoPreps
Categories: Casper News, Photos, Sports, Wyoming News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From K2 Radio