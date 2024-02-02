Time is Running Out to See Fort Caspar Exhibit on the 11th Cavalry

If you have not yet seen the exhibit “Soldiers of the Republic: Stories of the 11th Kansas Volunteer Cavalry,” time is running out.

Organized by Fort Caspar Museum, this display about the cavalry unit posted to Platte Bridge Station—now Fort

Caspar—when Caspar Collins died in a battle will close on February 24, 2024.

Museum staff worked with museums in Kansas and private collectors to bring in objects for this exhibit. See artifacts owned and used by the troops at Fort Caspar that have not been here since 1865.

Local historian and author Johanna Wickman helped organize the exhibit and says, “Visitors will see items on view that were involved in the very battles that gave Casper its name.”

On view are 19th-century tintype photographs, firearms, shoulder insignias, a saddle, guidon flag, arrows from the Battle of Platte Bridge, and more.

Fort Caspar Museum is located at 4001 Fort Caspar Road in Casper.