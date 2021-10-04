Thunder Basin Rolls Along With a 40 Point Win over Kelly Walsh
Thunder Basin asserted themselves early and made quick work of Kelly Walsh on Friday in Gillette 61-21 so the Bolts are 5-1 in 4A football so far this season. Thunder Basin quarterback threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns while running back Isaiah Haliburton ran for 124 and scored twice.
Kelly Walsh struggled on both sides of the ball so the Trojans are 3-3 on the year. KW will make the 4A playoffs but they're still looking for some consistency. They'll be on the road this week in Sheridan.
Thunder Basin absolutely is a state championship contender and has all the tools on offense and defense to get that done. The Bolts will be on the road at winless Laramie on Friday.
Be sure and check out our short video of that game in Gillette on Friday as well as some extra photos in our gallery from Brian Mitchell. Enjoy!
Kelly Walsh Vs. Thunder Basin Football 10-1-21
