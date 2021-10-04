Thunder Basin Rolls Along With a 40 Point Win over Kelly Walsh

Thunder Basin asserted themselves early and made quick work of Kelly Walsh on Friday in Gillette 61-21 so the Bolts are 5-1 in 4A football so far this season. Thunder Basin quarterback threw for 242 yards and four touchdowns while running back Isaiah Haliburton ran for 124 and scored twice.

Kelly Walsh struggled on both sides of the ball so the Trojans are 3-3 on the year. KW will make the 4A playoffs but they're still looking for some consistency. They'll be on the road this week in Sheridan.

Thunder Basin absolutely is a state championship contender and has all the tools on offense and defense to get that done. The Bolts will be on the road at winless Laramie on Friday.

Be sure and check out our short video of that game in Gillette on Friday as well as some extra photos in our gallery from Brian Mitchell. Enjoy!

Get our free mobile app

Kelly Walsh Vs. Thunder Basin Football 10-1-21 Kelly Walsh Vs. Thunder Basin Football 10-1-21

From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things Every state in our nation has chosen things that represent the state in one way or another to be official state things. Like a flower, or animal. Wyoming is no different.

The Equality State, or the Cowboy State, depending on which state slogan you want to go with, has a state flower. But did you know we also have a state tree and a state fish? Yes, we even have a state code.

To be an official thing, a member of the state legislature must write and submit a bill to the legislature declaring that a thing will be the official state thing. Then the legislature votes to pass the bill, or not, if it passes, the governor signs the bill into law and we have a new official state thing.

Here is what we have so far, all of Wyoming's official things. Now you can win big on Wyo Trivia Night if that's a thing that exists.

- From Bison to Triceratops - All of Wyoming's Official Things