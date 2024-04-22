Three Men Receive Lengthy Prison Terms For Being Felons in Possession of a Firearm

Charles Michael Carsten, age 35, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, was sentenced to 63 months’ imprisonment for being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Apr. 16. According to court documents, Cheyenne Police Department officers were dispatched to a call of a man using drugs in a parking lot. When an officer approached the vehicle, Carsten reached for the center console several times.

As the officer told Carsten to keep his hands visible, the officer noticed a firearm in the center console. Another firearm, loaded with 16 rounds of ammunition was next to the driver’s seat.

The officer was able to secure Carsten in his patrol car without incident.

Carsten had numerous small blue fentanyl pills in his possession and is a previously convicted felon. The defendant pleaded guilty on Jan. 8.

---

Anthony Oliva, 27, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was sentenced to 76 months in federal prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl imposed the sentence on Apr. 15.

According to court documents, on Jul. 6, 2023, Wind River Police Department officers received a report of a possible drunk driver.

Officers conducted a traffic stop on Oliva and noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle.

Oliva was uncooperative and eventually arrested.

A subsequent search of the vehicle recovered two 9mm semi-automatic pistol and several magazines.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 23.

The crime was investigated by the Wind River Police Department, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation.

---

Nathan Gossens, 31, of Billings, Montana, was sentenced to time served plus three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

U.S. District Court Judge Alan B. Johnson imposed the sentence on Apr. 8. According to court documents, U.S. Forest Service Law Enforcement responded to a report of someone who had been camping in a day-use only area in Wyoming.

The officer made contact with Gossens who was wearing a pistol on his hip.

Gossens was cooperative and secured the pistol without incident, but he had a prior felony conviction and was prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Gossens pleaded guilty to the charge on Jan. 24.

