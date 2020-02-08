Three Inmates Escape Jail in Southern Montana

Authorities are searching for three inmates who escaped from a jail in southern Montana.

The Billings Gazette reports residents were being told Saturday to make sure their doors are locked and their keys are not in their cars after the men escaped from the Big Horn County jail on Friday night.

Sheriff's officials say the men are not armed but are considered dangerous. No one was injured during the jailbreak.

Sheriff Mike Linder declined to give details about the escape but said the inmates caused some property damage.

The inmates were identified as 25-year-old Andrew Parham, 34-year-old Anthony Castro and 34-year-old Stephen Caplett.