Three Classes Shuffle in the Latest WyoPreps Volleyball Rankings

Five new teams are part of the new WyoPreps Coaches and Media Volleyball Poll announced on Thursday.

The fifth edition of the rankings saw changes in three of the four classifications. The four top-ranked teams of Kelly Walsh, Mountain View, Big Horn, and Southeast remained the same.

The biggest turnover came in 3A. The top two are still the Bridger Valley rivals, Mountain View and Lyman. The Buffalos earned eight of the ten first-place votes but weren’t on one ballot. That means they are only six points ahead of the Eagles. Lyman got the other two first-place votes. The shuffling started after those two. Douglas moved up one spot to third. Buffalo, Powell, and Wheatland are back in the top five. The Bison are fourth, while the Panthers and Bulldogs are tied for fifth. Two teams fell out of the rankings.

In Class 2A, Big Horn is a unanimous choice for No. 1. The Rams received all ten first-place votes in this week’s poll. Burns stayed second, while Rocky Mountain moved up one to third. Wright joined the poll for the first time this season. The Panthers jumped in at No. 4. Sundance rounded out the top five in fifth for the second straight week. Tongue River dropped out.

A 4-0 start to conference play and three wins on the road pushed the Cokeville Panthers back into the Class 1A top five. Cokeville jumped to second in the new poll. Southeast maintained its spot at the top with eight of the 14 first-place votes. The Panthers grabbed a first-place vote and the majority of the second-place votes. Kaycee fell one position to third. Riverside and Saratoga remained fourth and fifth, respectively. Each team in the top five received at least one first-place vote. That meant one team dropped out of the top five and that was Little Snake River.

Class 4A did not change from a week ago. Kelly Walsh stayed at No. 1 with all 11 first-place votes. The undefeated Trojans are followed by Thunder Basin, Cody (also undefeated), Laramie, and Natrona County.

WyoPreps provides an opportunity for all coaches and select media members around the state to vote in our weekly volleyball rankings.