This Wyoming Baby Bison Is Out Matched By A Powerful Grizzly

With all the talk lately of wildlife fighting back against tourists, a video from a few years ago has resurfaced on the Viral Hog YouTube page. The video shows a large grizzly going after a bison calf.

I'll warn ya, it's pretty hard to watch, but it's nature and just the way it goes. The survival of the fittest and the hungry need to eat.

The thing about bears is they're a lot like humans, they'll eat just about anything. Plants, insects, fish and animals make up the diet of the bear.

Like humans, they try to eat 2-3 meals per day and snack in between. During the summertime, they're likely to take in 5,000 calories per day, meaning they're eating quite a bit.

Unlike humans, the bears start putting on as much weight as they can, so they're ready for their long winter nap. Late summer is when the bears start to eat as much as possible and start putting on that fat. During this time, a grizzly has been known to take in as much as 20,000 calories per day. This phase is known as hyperphagia.

In this video, the grizzly is looking to pack on lots of calories in the form of red meat. The sad part is that it means a young bison is coming to dinner and not going to leave.

A Wyoming fisherman was the one that caught the moment on video near Crandall, Wyoming while heading out to catch dinner for himself. You can tell he was trying to distract the bear and give the bison a chance to get away, but it was no use. The bear was focused on dinner and even looked a little annoyed from the noise of the trucks horn.

Lucky for him the bear didn't decide to focus on him instead of the bison.

The video is under 1 minute, but shows the power and determination of the grizz to have dinner.

