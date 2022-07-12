Funny 1 Star Reviews Of Unhappy Yellowstone Visitors

Every year people from all over the world come to Wyoming to visit the Nations oldest National Park and some people just don't understand the appeal.

If you look at a list of the top parks in the country, Yellowstone is most likely somewhere towards the top. U.S. News.com's travel section gave their ranking to the top 10 National Parks, like I said, Yellowstone is toward the top.

Even though they didn't rank Yellowstone #1, it was near the top at #2. They took the opinions of both travel experts and recent visitor to come up with their ranking.

Here's how the news site ranked the top National Parks...in their opinion.

Yosemite National Park Yellowstone National Park Glacier National Park Grand Canyon National Park Zion National Park Grand Teton National Park Bryce Canyon National Park Rocky Mountain National Park Arches National Park Great Smoky Mountains National Park

In 2021 297.1 million people visited a National park and in the overall list of park visitors, Yellowstone finished #12 on the list with nearly 4.9 million visitors.

Even though 2021 was a recording breaking year for Yellowstone and most people love the park and visit multiple times a year or at least once a year, other's were not impressed. Makes you wonder if the people that continual violate the rules, are the ones that leave the bad reviews. Either way, you have to admit that Yellowstone is a one of a kind park with some of the most incredible views of ANY national park.

Just like everything, you're going to have those people that feel they need to give a bad review to the park THEY elected to visit...so, we figured we should highlight some of the 1 star reviews from TripAdvisor.com.

Funny, But Sad 1 Star Reviews Of Wyoming's Beloved Yellowstone National Park

