Thieves Hit Cheyenne Contractor Again, Steal $9K Worth of Cable

Laramie County deputies are once again asking for the public's help in finding whoever stole thousands of dollars worth of cable from Simon Contractors.

Sheriff's spokesman Brandon Warner says the theft occurred at a temporary asphalt holding site in the area of Interstate 80 and County Road 140.

"Between Jan. 17-18, 300 feet of generator cable was taken from that location," said Warner. "The cable was valued at $9,000."

Thirty thousand dollars worth of high-voltage cable and a Miller Bobcat welder were stolen from the same location between Dec. 5 and Jan. 7.

Warner says it could be the same thieves, but they do not know for sure. He says the incidents are not believed to be inside jobs.

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS. Callers will remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.