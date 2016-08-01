Thief Caught on Camera Stealing Cheyenne Bar Patron’s Camera

A Cheyenne man is behind bars after surveillance video caught him stealing another man's camera at The Crown Bar on Saturday night.

"A gentleman came in, grabbed the camera and then went out the door," said Officer Dan Long with the Cheyenne Police Department.

"Through the investigation we found that a Canon Rebel T3i camera was taken from the bar top," Long added.

31-year-old Brandon Griffin was arrested and charged with felony theft.

Long says police were able to recover the camera, which was valued around $1,400.