They Might be Cousins, but Wiley Coyote Will Eat Your Toy Poodle

The question hung in the air like a deflated birthday balloon.

I shifted from foot to foot uncomfortably wondering what to tell the Little People, then went with the truth.

The fact is, coyotes do eat small dogs from time to time.

So do eagles, badgers, foxes, cougars, and other unusual suspects.

Thank God this isn't Florida or we'd be worrying about the gators, too.

There's even stories about raccoons snatching a small pup. They're dexterous, opportunistic omnivores. In other words, they'll eat anything they can get their hands on.

"The good news, girls, is that coyotes don't usually go for people's pets" I soften.

In this situation, size matters, folks.

I did my research and according to the city of Wyoming, Ohio (thanks Google) coyotes only go for a dog if they feel like they can take'm.

Also, they've got to be hungry enough to go for it, and there's usually plenty of other snacks hopping around.

But make no mistake, they can and they will snatch your toy poodle. We don't have a little dog, but my mother does and she's coming to visit next week.

It's not a toy poodle, it's a bite-sized chihuahua named Honey.

We have coyotes in our area but they haven't been an issue so far.

Further Google yielded: "coyotes are not inherently dangerous and don't deserve to be vilified," which I agree with.

Nevertheless, here's a government-official list of ways to discourage them from eating your pets.

Never feed or attempt to tame a coyote. These attempts only serve to make the coyote more habituated to the presence of humans and less fearful.

Never leave pet food, water, food containers, or garbage outside, and clean up around backyard grills. Don’t put garbage out until the morning of your scheduled pickup.

Keep bird feeders from overflowing and fence in vegetable gardens. Pick up fruits or berries that fall from trees in your yard.

Close off crawl spaces under porches, decks, and sheds.

Install outdoor lighting triggered by motion detectors. Loud noises also scare away coyotes.

Clear bushes and dense weeds where coyotes may find cover or decide to create a den.

Keep small dogs and cats inside or in a completely fenced-in area, particularly at night when they are most active. Walk your dog on a leash and do not leave your dog unsupervised.

Trim and clear away ground-level shrubbery or brush that provides cover for coyotes.

Scroll past the ads to see "5 Potentially Dangerous Pests to Keep out of Your House."

5 Potentially Dangerous Pests to Keep Out of Your House Bugs commonly overwinter indoors to stay toasty and dry. Some are driven in by easy access to food sources. Be on the lookout for the ones that can be dangerous, if not downright repulsive, to keep you and your loved ones safe this winter . Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM