Coyote Bites Yellowstone Cross Country Skier

Yellowstone National Park officials say a woman was bitten while cross country skiing off of Grand Loop Road in the area of Canyon Village Tuesday.

Rangers treated the unidentified 43-year-old for puncture wounds to her arms and legs at the scene before she was taken to Mammoth Hot Springs and from there a medical facility.

According to a press release, ark staff closed Grand Loop Road, identified the coyote and killed it. It's currently being tested for rabies.

Yellowstone wildlife biologist Doug Smith said such encounters are rare in the park.

Visitors to Yellowstone are reminded that the animals there are wild and unpredictable and to stay at least 25 yards away from the park's animals, unless they are wolves or bears. In that case, visitors should keep a distance of not less than 100 yards.