For "National Dog Photography Day", which took place on Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, we asked local residents to share their favorite pics of their pooches, and the results were cuter than anyone could ever expect.

According to a recent study posted to American news magazine, Time, there are proven scientific advantages of owning a pet, specifically dogs.

For instance:

Decrease the risk of asthma in children

Dog owners are more active than people who don't own pets

Dogs can help reduce risk of heart attack and heart disease

Dogs can help lower blood pressure levels naturally

Dogs can help lower stress levels

Dogs can help reduce triglyceride levels

Dogs can help reduce cholesterol levels

Dogs can help fight loneliness

... and that's just to name a few!

After going through each and every one of these photos, it is evident how much Casperites love their 4-legged friends... well, family members is more accurate.

Which one of theses Casper canines do you think is the cutest?

These Adorable Casper Dogs Will Make Your Day Better

