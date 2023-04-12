There Will Be a Giant Yellow Lemon Rolling Through Casper Soon

Buffie LaRocca has always had a thing for lemonade. "It's my favorite treat," she told K2Radio News.

LaRocca moved from New Orleans to Casper last summer. That's when she took notice of the long lines at food trucks -- but not so many drinks-only vendors. Sometimes a person just needs an ice cold beverage.

It's been almost a year since then and she's just about ready to roll out her brainchild -- Lucky LaRoux's Lemonade.

How did she come up with that name?

"Well" said LaRocca, there is the resemblance to her own name -- but she has always loved the John Prine song, 'Ain't Hurtin' Nobody,' with the line:

"I'm walking down the street like Lucky LaRue..." '

LaRocca's spelling adds a little bit of New Orleans flair to the name as there are many French words in the "Paris of the South."

This will be one of her first for-profit endeavors as her work history is in theatre and non-profits.

Years ago she put on a limeade benefit to raise money for Lyme Disease (get it?).

"It was so much fun," she recalled.



LaRocca intends to begin selling lemonade to the Casper-community in May. She said she's going to put out a regular lemonade and a skinny one along with flavors of the week like lavender and rhubarb. She's also planning to make sweet tea, iced tea, and Arnold Palmers -- another homage to her Southern background.

There's a lot of details to be worked out legality-wise, said LaRocca, but if it's possible, she's hoping to serve lemonades with liquor for adults at some point.

The vendor-to-be plans to sell the goods in a giant lemon cart purchased fully assembled from overseas.

"It's on it's way," she beamed, "Should be on the porch within a week."

And if you recently stumbled upon some lemons around town...

