‘Monster Truck Nitro Tour’ Returns to Casper This July

Get ready for all the high flying and high octane monster truck action as it makes its way back to the Central Wyoming Fair and Rodeo this summer.

CASPER, WY will be motorsport entertainment’s epicenter with the nation’s

most competitive MONSTER TRUCKS as they invade the Central Wyoming

Fairgrounds on July 9th for ONE Monster show! See these incredible 10,000-

pound, car crushing giants compete in racing, wheelie contests, and then

rock the house with amazing freestyle action during the Monster Truck Nitro

Tour! Plus, you can see the trucks up close at the pre-event Pit Party!

JURASSIC ATTACK... This MONSTER is on the loose!!!

KAMAKAZIE...He’s got something to prove!

CYCLOPS...He’s got something to prove!

UNNAMMED & UNTAMMED... He is a WILD ride!

PIT PARTY SESSION...Come early, get up close and take photos of the

Monster Trucks. Pit party pass must be accompanied by an event ticket.

DEMOLITION DERBY...Watch as these hard core off-racers go head-to-head

to find out who can last the longest!

RIDE TRUCK... That’s right! Get the ride of your life on-board a real Monster

Truck during the Pit Party and Intermission!

Get them at the Gate: Advance Tickets Adults starting at $20!! Kids 3-12 starting at $15!! Tickets are subject to a service charge. • Fees may be applied – Children 2 and under are FREE • Ticket prices go up Day of Show

Per the official Monster Truck Nitro Tour website, the event will run...rain or shine!

