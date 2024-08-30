The Science Zone to host immersive butterfly exhibit

CASPER, Wyo. — Starting next month, the Science Zone is inviting its guests to a forthcoming maze-like immersive exhibit that mimics the ecosystem of a caterpillar becoming a butterfly.

According to a release on Friday, the Science Zone will feature the Amazing Butterflies exhibition from Sept. 21 to Jan. 5, 2025.

The exhibit is produced by a company called Minotaur Mazes and is modeled after an exhibit created for the Natural History Museum in London, said Science Zone Executive Director Steven Schnell in the release.

“The exhibit features specific input and interpretation from the London museum. This is our chance to experience this expertise in Casper,” Schnell said.

Amazing Butterflies is designed as a maze with dead-ends, poisonous plants, and predators waiting to pounce. If visitors choose the right route, they stamp their card along the way and emerge as a beautiful butterfly. – The Science Zone

The exhibition is expected to cover 70% of the Science Zone’s floor space, so some operations will be limited starting on Sept. 16, when installation begins.

More information can be found on The Science Zone’s website.