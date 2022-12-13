The Nic Hosting ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ Support Group for Casper Youth

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions announced that they are partnering with The Nicolaysen Art Museum to expand the group support they offer young people in Natrona County.

That's according to a press release from CWHT, who wrote that they are offering 'Where Art Meets Grief,' a program designed to help children and teens express their grief through art.

“Grief care for children and teens is different than for adults due to the child’s developmental stages in life compared to what adults experienced about death,” said CWHT Grief Care Coordinator Todd von Gunten. “Kids struggle to express themselves verbally regarding death and loss. Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions provides ‘Where Art Meets Grief’ to allow kids to express themselves through art and images.”

According to the release, the support groups will meet at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming the third week of every month from 4:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., beginning in January of 2023.

Children, aged six to ten will meet on Tuesdays, while adolescents 11 to 18 will meet on Thursdays.

The program is free of charge and it's open to the community.

Additionally, Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions will begin offering their Winter Grief Support Group for adults on Wednesday evenings from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., beginning on January 18. This group is also free and open to the public.

To register for either group, or for more information, interested individuals can call Todd von Gunten at 307-577-4832 or email him at: toddv@centralwyominghospice.org.