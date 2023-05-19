Nicolaysen Art Museum Announces 16th Annual NIC Fest Details

The Nicolaysen Art Museum, central Wyoming's contemporary art museum, will again transform its three-acre campus in downtown Casper for its annual NicFEST from June 16 to 18.

“When the festival returned last year, our community committee pointed out that NIC Fest is already so much more than just Art. Music. Food,” said Andrew Schneider, Chairperson, Nicolaysen Art Museum Board of Directors.

“I think that really inspired everyone involved to think about the festival through a new lens and imagine how we can celebrate all of the cultural and creative ingredients available to us here in central Wyoming," Schneider said in a press release.

This year, the NicFEST presents a show to appeal to anyone who has ever wanted to run away and join the circus: Cirque Orenda.

Acrobats, aerialists, stilt walkers, unicyclists, jugglers, fire dancers and other performers from will perform across the grounds on Friday and Saturday.

“I have taken my passion for creating and cultivating to bring enchantment, magic and entertainment to the NIC Fest," said Christy Livingston, Wyoming native and co-owner of Cirque Orenda.

Taking feedback from the community, festival organizers sought more active play opportunities in the “Hilltop Bank Family Fun Zone."

That led them to Adventure Zone, a company that provides massive inflatable playgrounds to entertain families with hours of bouncing, climbing, sliding, and even splashing.

At 10:15 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, the Visit Casper Main Stage will offer a free guided yoga session. Participants can bring a yoga mat or lawn blanket and start the day gently with breathing and stretching.

Yoga instructor Jodi Flugel said, "I like to teach all levels of yoga in class so everyone feels included and challenged."

The festival again features artists in the act of creation.

Spectators can watch live mural paintings from local and regional artists including Mike McPuff, Rugie and Jessie Bell.

Opportunities for hands-on creative demonstrations are offered in collaboration with groups like the Casper Artists’ Collective and PH Glass Studio.

The festival features more than 20 hours of live local and regional music on the Visit Casper Mainstage. Saturday’s musical lineup is a collaboration led by Wyoming musician, producer, and Season 3 Contestant on THE VOICE, Aquile.

A food truck alley, beer garden, and extensive community marketplace complete the festival grounds.

Though this festival is free and open to the public, attendees are encouraged to bring cash for the inflatable adventure zone and any artists who may not have card payment options.

Volunteer and sponsorship opportunities and more information can be found at the museum's website.

