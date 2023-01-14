January Opening Reception at The Nic Introduces New Exhibits and New Executive Director

The Nicolaysen Art Museum has announced several new art exhibitions for its January Opening Reception, taking place on Friday, January 20 and Saturday, January 21.

"On Friday, January 20th, from 5:30 PM - 7:30 PM, we will celebrate several exhibitions in the NIC!" the museum wrote on its Facebook Page. "The Casper Photography Association's 2023 showcase, the Casper Artists' Collective Minature and Elements exhibition, and Just Paint's 'Create, Critique and Complete - A critical view of art'."

Events continue the following night as well.

"On Saturday January 21st at 5:30 PM we will welcome the touring exhibition 'Grounded'," The Nic wrote. "This exhibition features 15 exceptional Indigenous American artists from in and around the Great Plains region. 'Grounded' is curated by our good friend, Robert Martinez! Join us for the special exhibition and opening."

That weekend will also be the first opportunity to meet the new Executive Director of The Nicolaysen Art Museum, Allison Maluchnik. Maluchnik's first official day on the job is January 20, and the reception will serve as the perfect welcome for the woman who will lead The Nic through 2023 and beyond!