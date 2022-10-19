Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Hosting Family Trick or Treating Event on Halloween

It's that time of the year that everybody wants to be a part of the fun. Halloween in Casper will feature a multitude of events taking place throughout the day and Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is providing yet another chance for little ghosties and goblins to get their candy fix.

Get our free mobile app

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions is hosting a Family Trick or Treat Open House on October 31 from 12:00 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The Open House will happen at the CWHT Administration Offices, located at 319 S. Wilson Street.

"Bring the kiddos to roam our decorated Halloween Hallways and help us vote for the Best Decorated Dreadful Doorway!" a press release from CWHT stated.

The release noted that the event will have cookies, treats, punch, and "lots of fun."

"We're so excited to be able to return to this tradition," said Susan Burk, CWHT Community Liaison. "It's always so fun to see the kids all dressed in the spirit of the day. As for the staff, we do get a little competitive about the door-decorating, so we're looking forward to it."

This is yet another Halloween event taking place in Casper which is great for the kids, bad for the parents because the following Tuesday is a school day and there's no chance these kiddos are sleeping after consuming all of the sugar that Casper has to offer.

Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions exists to companion the end-of-life journey with skill and compassion. They are here to be 'With You,' through all of the struggles, all of the questions, all of the sad moments. But they're 'With You' for the happy times, too and this Trick or Treat Open House will undoubtedly be one of those happy times.

For more information on this event, call 307-577-4832.

Photo Courtesy of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions Photo Courtesy of Central Wyoming Hospice & Transitions loading...