The Multi-Agency Search Continues for Missing Worland Woman

Search and Rescue units have gone out for over two days trying to locate a woman who was last known to have been near Nowater Trail, just past the Worland Airport. GPS Coordinates of the vehicle's location are: N43.88408 W107.84982. She was reported missing on Monday, July 24, at 9:16 a.m.

Authorities were sent on horseback to search for Breanna Mitchell as well as a bloodhound and handler. A Search and Rescue helicopter was sent out in the evening at about 5:30 p.m. last night.

Over 20 volunteers were also organized to assist in the search.

In the latest update from the Washakie County Sheriffs Office, the bloodhound crew was sent out this morning to search in an area where a boot and shirt were located.

"Keep in mind with these extremely hot temperatures the dog can only do so much. Thankfully he is willing to still try even though the conditions aren't great for this type of K9 search," said the update from WCSO.

The agency wrote that they are also following leads and rumors and talking to individuals.

"We are treating this as more than just a missing person. Just because we do not know exactly what happened yet"

Authorities were able to locate the vehicle on a two-track 2 miles off of the trail. However, Mitchell was not at the vehicle.

They have been unable to locate Mitchell so far, and her family has not been able to contact her. They pinged her phone, but according to Verizon, it is shut off.

Please get in touch with the Washakie County Sheriff's Office at 307-347-2242 if you have seen or have had any contact with Breanna Mitchell in the last 24 hours.