The Casper VA Clinic Team Offering the First Set of Walk-in Flu Shots

The Casper VA Clinic team is holding the first set of walk-in Veteran Flu Clinics on Oct. 26 and Nov. 9, both from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Enrolled Veterans are encouraged to stop by for this fast and easy option to get their flu shot. In addition to the standard vaccine, the high-dose vaccine will be available for patients 65 years and older.

To take part, enrolled Veterans simply come to the Casper VA Clinic at 6000 East 2nd Street in the Parkridge Professional Center, and check-in at the front desk. Veterans who have a fever, cough or any other coronavirus symptoms should not attend this event. Attendees should consider wearing a shirt with easy access to the shoulder.

For Veterans not able to attend one of these events, flu shots will be available at all regularly scheduled appointments as well. Veterans with questions are encouraged to call the clinic.

Why get a Flu Shot now?

It takes about two weeks after vaccination for antibodies that protect against flu to develop in the body. The composition of flu vaccines has been updated. All flu vaccines will be designed to protect against four different flu viruses. By getting a flu shot, you will be less likely to spread flu to others. Every year, hundreds of thousands of Americans are hospitalized with the flu.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends that everyone six months or older should get a yearly flu shot. Flu can be serious among young children, older adults and those with chronic health conditions, such as asthma, heart disease or diabetes.

