The Casper College Music Department is hosting a Jazz Night tomorrow, April 18th, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building on campus.
This under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA and Zachary Vreeman.
The evening will feature music by Kerry Marsh, David von Kampen, Ben Markley, and John Roberts.
The event is free and open to the public.
You can hear previous Casper College Music Department performances on Youtube.
Casper College Theatre Practices "A Midsummer Night's Dream"
The Casper College theatre group works hard to prepare for an upcoming spring performance of "A Midsummer Night's Dream." With one week to go, there's an excitement in the air as students recite lines. The director and designers are hard at work putting the final touches on the space meant to transport its audience into a magical and vibrant world of color and sound.
The aesthetic of the set was inspired by the National Association School of Theatre in Baltimore -- glittery with swirls of broken murals spiraling across the outside of the building. The team loved it so much they painted the floor of the set similiarly.