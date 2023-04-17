The Casper College Music Department is hosting a Jazz Night tomorrow, April 18th, at 7:00 p.m. in the Wheeler Concert Hall, Music Building on campus.

This under the direction of Joshua R. Mietz, DMA and Zachary Vreeman.

The evening will feature music by Kerry Marsh, David von Kampen, Ben Markley, and John Roberts.

The event is free and open to the public.

You can hear previous Casper College Music Department performances on Youtube.



