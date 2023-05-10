Casper College News Release:

The 77th Annual Casper College Commencement Ceremony will be held Friday, May 12, beginning at 7 p.m. in the Ford Wyoming Center.

Over 250 students will march at the ceremony, which will feature three graduating Casper College students singing “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the beginning of the event. The singers and their degrees are Jossilyn Miller and Samuel Orr, both receiving an Associate of Fine Arts in music education and Katie Baumstarck, receiving an Associate of Science in kinesiology and health promotion.

This year’s commencement speaker is graduating student Dalton Peterson. Peterson was selected from a group of students who presented their proposed commencement speech to a panel of judges. In addition to an outstanding speech and presentation, the 2022-2023 Student Commencement Speaker Contest winner had to have a minimum 3.0 GPA, graduate in the 2022-2023 school year, and be in good standing with Casper College. Peterson will graduate with his Associate of Science in general studies.

The commencement ceremony is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be served following the ceremony. The ceremony will also be available to view online.