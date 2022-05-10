Best Gift For Grads, According to Wyoming

Spring has arrived, and with it comes another season: Graduation! As the weather warms up, high school and college seniors in the Cowboy State are anxiously waiting for that final bell to ring and signal the end of high school or college. Soon enough, caps will fly into the air, and grads will be celebrating their newly found freedom.

The University of Wyoming has graduation scheduled for May 14th, and Wyoming's high schools have their graduations scheduled throughout the month. No doubt you've received a few graduation party invites, or perhaps you're planning a party of your own. And, if you have a senior graduating in your house, you've likely been shopping for the perfect gift.

If you're stumped on what to get your graduate, have no fear. We asked Wyoming what they think the perfect gifts for graduates from high school and college are, and they were happy to help. Here's a list of what the Cowboy State says are the best gifts to give grads:

Wyomingites Say These Are the Best Graduation Gifts

Looks like Wyoming has some pretty great ideas for graduation gifts. It comes as no surprise that CASH is the most recommended gift. After all, graduates can use it to fund their education, take a trip before classes start, or buy gear for their dorm room.

Perhaps the most surprising gifts on the list to me were socks and a brand new car. I love new socks, especially ones with funny pictures on them, but I definitely didn't see it coming as a graduation gift. As for a new car, well, I certainly wish someone had bought me one for my graduation gift. Am I jealous? Maybe a little bit.

So what do you think? Do you agree with the gifts Wyoming recommends for graduates?