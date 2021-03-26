Natrona County School District Releases Graduation Schedule

The Natrona County School District has released its graduation schedule for 2021.

And school officials say they will work directly with local and state health officials to ensure any related COVID-19 health orders are followed such as attendance numbers, expectations and guidelines.

They will release further information through graduates' individual schools.

The schedule is as follows:

Roosevelt High School - 3 p.m. Thursday, May 27 at the Ford Wyoming Center (Formerly Casper Events Center)



Natrona County High School 7:30 p.m. at the Ford Wyoming Center



Midwest School - 3 p.m. Friday, May 28 at the Midwest School Football Field



Kelly Walsh High School - 7:30 p.m. Friday May 27 at the Ford Wyoming Center