That 2007 Wyoming Quarter Could Be Worth A Lot Of Money

Were you one of those trying to save state quarters back in the mid 2000's?

Did you manage to actually save them up until now?

Take a close look at that coin.

Not all are exactly the same.

Some imperfections and differences can make them worth a lot more than just 25 cents, if you know what you are looking for.

How about anywhere from $35 to $175?

There's even some out there worth up to $2000.

This video, below, is all about the 2007 Wyoming Quarter.

The hose will show you the ins and outs of this coin, including its history and the context in which the coin was minted in, its appeal to collectors, and the various values it may have depending on its condition.

The 2007 Wyoming Quarter mint errors and varieties - if there is not a section for one of them, that means that there are none known.

If you are patient you can find the errors that make the coin worth more.

If you're wondering how a little imperfection in a coin can be worth so much, honestly it's just a matter of how excited collectors get about the error in the coin.

Watch this video to learn what to look for.

Little mistakes can be worth a lot to collectors.

So grab a magnifying glass or you'll miss it.

Then the problem will be, if you want to sell it, finding those collectors that want these coins.

What the coin was made out of or covered with will also count toward the worth in a collectors market.

Here is a Silver Proof coin that's worth about $250.

And you thought this was just a quarter.

Well, it might be.

Most are.

But now and then there is that coin where -- if you had only known.

