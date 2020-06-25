Teton Aviation Sued After Fatal Plane Crash in 2018

JACKSON, Wyo. (AP) — The son of a man who died in a 2018 plane crash in Grand Teton National Park has filed a $3 million wrongful death lawsuit against Teton Aviation.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reported that the complaint filed on June 8 claims that Teton Aviation failed to properly service the aircraft 65-year-old David Ross was in when he died.

Pilot Kristine Ciesinski also died in the crash in June 2018.

The National Transportation Safety Board said in a report that review of the glider’s maintenance records revealed no evidence of uncorrected mechanical discrepancies. Efforts to reach Teton Aviation manager Peter Kline were unsuccessful.