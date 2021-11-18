Teens, 18 & 19, Dead After Semi T-Bones Car in Southeast Wyoming

Two teenagers are dead following a T-bone collision in southeast Wyoming late Wednesday night, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. near milepost 69.5 on U.S. 85 south of Hawk Springs.

Sgt. Jeremy Beck says 18-year-old Canada resident Korey Bowers was stopped with his left turn signal on attempting to turn onto Wyoming 313 when he decided to turn right and was T-boned by a northbound semi that was attempting to pass him on the right shoulder.

Bowers was wearing his seat belt and was taken to Community Hospital in Torrington where he later died from his injuries. His passenger, 19-year-old Juniata, Nebraska resident Emma Nelson, was not buckled up and died at the scene.

The semi-driver and their passenger were not injured in the crash.

Beck says the crash is still under investigation.