Wyoming Smoke Update For Tuesday 05/23/23

Just when we thought we were going to have a nice spring and summer, Canada sends us smoke.

Yes, that smoke can really travel a long way.

It's been so wet, we weren't expecting this.

This article is being written on Tuesday morning, 05/23/23 using the smoke map at this link.

Current upper-level winds are keeping most of the smoke on the east side of Wyoming.

The worst of it is in the Dakotas and Nebraska.

There's a pretty good chance of thunderstorms from Wednesday - Saturday.

Daily showers will help scrub the sky and provide some relief for a little while.

Some good amount of rain is expected up in those first in Canada.

That and cooler temperatures will help put those fires out sooner.

That means another rush of smoke as the fires are doused, but then things should clear up.

A state of emergency was declared Saturday in Alberta.

Currently, 110 wildfires are burning across the province.

More than 24,000 people have been forced from their homes.

Wind direction will change as these fires burn.

So those of us down below won't have to put up with all of this smoke every day.

The last time Wyoming and other Western states had this much smoke it was California that was on fire.

But this year California and other west coast states have had plenty of rain and snow.

Canada has been coming out of its drought problem, as well, but not to the extent that its neighbors to the south have.

Watch for air quality alerts over the next few weeks.

At least we'll get some great sunrises and sunsets out of this.

So, let's all sing the BLAME CANADA SONG!

