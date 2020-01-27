T-Birds Complete Road Sweep in Powell

The Casper College basketball teams looked good on Saturday night with road wins over Northwest College in Powell. The T-Bird men broke the 100 point barrier for the 11th time this season with a 110-90 win over the Trappers at the Cabre Gym. Casper rang the 3 bell 16 times in the contest and were led by Dathan Satchell with 20 points with David Walker chipping in 16. The T-Birds had 6 players in double figures to improve to 18-3 on the year. They started the game ranked 24th in the nation.

The Casper College women handled Northwest on Saturday 81-56 as Natalia Otkhmezuri who had 23 points on 7-16 from the field, Marija Bakic chipped in 15 as the Birds upped their record to 18-3 and may in fact move up in the national rankings sitting in the 22 spot last week. Both Casper College teams will be at home on Wednesday night to meet Central Wyoming College from Riverton.