SWAT Team Responds to Domestic Dispute in Rock Springs

A Rock Springs man is in custody after a SWAT Team was called to his residence in Rock Springs early Friday afternoon.

According to a release from the Sweetwater County Sherriff’s Office, Richard Gamble, 41, was arrested by SWAT officers without incident, on suspicion of multiple charges in connection with a domestic disturbance that occurred the night before.

The release states that at approximately 5 a.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence in the 100 block of Mountain View Drive, in the Clear View Acres neighborhood, west of Rock Springs.

Gamble’s girlfriend called in to report that she awoke in the early morning hours to Gamble allegedly spitting in her face and screaming obscenities at her.

She then alleges that Gamble retreated to his bedroom to retrieve a handgun, before returning to the living room where he then pinned his girlfriend to the ground with his knees on her chest, “cutting off her airway until she could not breathe.”

The woman then stated that she fought to get away from Gamble, and then he reportedly went back into the bedroom and began collecting her clothes, putting them into bags, and throwing them everywhere before demanding that she leave the residence.

She then alleged that Liston shattered her phone, went back to the bedroom once again, and returned with a “rubber mat.” The release notes that Gamble began swinging the rubber mat toward his girlfriend, hitting a picture on the wall, and breaking the glass picture frame. Glass shards from the frame allegedly “peppered” the woman. She said that Gamble then grabbed a piece of glass and began cutting himself.

The woman said that she escaped to the bathroom and locked the door, but Gamble broke into the bathroom by knocking a hole in the door. He then allegedly cast blood on the woman from his self-inflicted wound.

The release states that after physically throwing his girlfriend outside on the porch, Gamble inadvertently locked them both out of the house.

He then broke the lock and went back into the house to retrieve a handgun, which he then returned to the porch with and threatened the woman, saying he would shoot her if she came back onto the property.

The woman was able to run to a neighbor’s house and call the police.

Upon deputies’ arrival, the woman was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was treated for the injuries she sustained during the encounter. The release says that deputies were unable to make contact with Gamble and, given the severity of the allegations and the involvement of a firearm, the Sweetwater County Joint Tactical Response Team was mobilized to safely apprehend Gamble.

Gamble was taken into custody without further incident, and he has been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center, where he awaits formal charges during his initial appearance in court.

The release notes that “the dedicated men and women of the Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office remind everyone that all persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty in accordance with the law.”