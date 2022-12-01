Cheyenne Police Deploy SWAT Team, Arrest 3 Wanted People

Three wanted Cheyenne residents were arrested Wednesday following a warrant service at a home in northeast Cheyenne, police say.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the SWAT team was deployed to a home near the 4000 block of Cobblestone Court around 9 p.m. after it was determined that 30-year-old Damontri McCormick, a man with a history of violence who was being sought on four warrants, was at the home.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

"Shortly after law enforcement arrived at the residence, other occupants surrendered and were removed without incident," Farkas said in a news release.

Farkas says two of the occupants, 56-year-old Victor Jaynes and 44-year-old Dana Davis, were found to have active warrants out of Albany County.

Jaynes was arrested for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (2 counts), driving while under suspension, and littering.

Davis was arrested for failure to appear on original charges of possession of a controlled substance (3 counts).

Get our free mobile app

Farkas says the SWAT team then attempted to communicate with McCormick, asking him to exit the home, but he refused and barricaded himself in the attic.

"In an attempt to safely remove McCormick from the home, officers deployed a variety of non-lethal tools, including gas," said Farkas.

"The situation was brought to an end at 11:30 p.m., when McCormick fell through the floor of the attic into the home’s interior, where he was arrested," Farkas added.

McCormick was arrested for felony failure to appear for a court hearing on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear on a civil violation, failure to pay on an original charge of assaulting a peace officer, and failure to appear for a change of plea hearing on an original charge of failure to provide registration and failure to provide insurance.

"Situations like these are tense, uncertain, and rapidly evolving,” said Chief Mark Francisco. “Our officers are trained extensively with the goal of de-escalation to get everyone home safely and protect the community.”