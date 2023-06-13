Greeley Police Kill Armed Suspect In Sunday Confrontation

The fatal wounding of an armed man in a confrontation with Greeley Police is under investigation by the 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team.

That's according to a post on the Weld County Sheriff's Office Facebook page. According to the release, police were called out at 4:40 a.m. on Sunday on a report of shots being fired at 603 46th Avenue Court. When they got there, officers saw a hole in the wall of the shared duplex and heard another gunshot from 605 46th Avenue Court.

Police surrounded the home and tried to get the suspect to come out, but he refused to come out and instead barricaded himself in a garage attached to the duplex. The SWAT team was called in as the man continued to shoot at police.

The release says police tried to get him to surrender using "less lethal munition and irritants" but it didn't work. At around 9;30 a.m. police fatally wounded the suspect, identified only as a 35-year-old man.

The post goes on to say:

''The 19th Judicial Critical Incident Response Team will be handling this investigation. If anyone in the community has any information relevant to the investigation, please contact:

Deputy Mathew Rosten with the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 400-2854"