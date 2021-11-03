Suspected Drunk Driver Injured After Crashing Into Cheyenne Home

A 65-year-old Cheyenne woman suspected of driving drunk was taken to the hospital Wednesday after crashing into a home in east Cheyenne.

According to a Cheyenne Police Department Facebook post, the incident happened around 4:30 p.m. near the 3000 block of E. 11th Street.

Police say the woman was attempting to reach into the back seat when her foot slipped off the brake pedal and onto the gas pedal.

"The car accelerated forward at a high rate of speed and collided with the side of a residence," police said.

Courtesy: Brittany Sonquist

The woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center for her injuries.

Courtesy: Brittany Sonquist

The incident remains under investigation by police.

The Most Expensive Neighborhoods in Cheyenne Cheyenne, like any city, is made up of many different neighborhoods. While none of them are as famous as SoHo in New York City or Five Points in Denver, Wyoming's capital city has about 20 neighborhoods that its nearly 65 thousand residents live in.

Neighborhood Scout scoured the information on the Chey-town neighborhoods that make up the 32.37 square miles of the city to find where the most expensive places are to live. We're talking about real estate here, not the price of milk or anything. That kind of stuff is pretty uniform across the city.

