Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

By MARC LEVY, REBECCA BOONE and MIKE BALSAMO Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.

Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.

The four students were all friends and members of the University of Idaho's Greek system.

They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.

Monroe County is in the Pocono Mountains. Moscow, Idaho, police were expected to release more information at a news conference later Friday.

 

