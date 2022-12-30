Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania
By MARC LEVY, REBECCA BOONE and MIKE BALSAMO Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday.
Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
The four students were all friends and members of the University of Idaho's Greek system.
They were stabbed to death at a rental home near campus sometime in the early morning hours of Nov. 13.
Monroe County is in the Pocono Mountains. Moscow, Idaho, police were expected to release more information at a news conference later Friday.
