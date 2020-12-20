Suspect in Custody Following Early Morning Shooting in Lovell, Victim in ‘Critical but Stable Condition’

The Lovell Police Department reported on Sunday that a suspect has been arrested, and the victim is in "critical but stable condition," following an early morning shooting on Sunday, December 20.

In the early morning hours of December 20 (shortly past midnight), the LPD responded to a call regarding shots fired at the 400 block of Nevada Ave. in Lovell, WY. Multiple shots were fired, with several of them striking the victim at close range.

The suspect fled the area prior to police arrival, but was shortly thereafter apprehended and is currently in custody.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Lovell Police Department reports that they, along with medical personnel and an ambulance from the North Big Horn Hospital (NBHH), arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving the call, and that "life-saving medical care" was performed on the victim, who was first treated at NBHH and was then sent to a medical facility in Billings, Montana for addition emergency treatment.

The LPD wants to emphasize that the suspect and the victim knew each other, and there is no immediate threat to the public.

To protect the investigation, names of the both the victim and the suspect have not been released as of this writing. The LPD does report that the suspect faces multiple felony charges and may face additional charges as the investigation continues.

"We ask that you keep the victim and his family in your thoughts and prayers," Dan Laffin, the Chief of Police for the Lovell Police Department said in a post on social media.