Supreme Court Dismisses Nonprofit Trying to Stifle Septic System for Jackson Hole Glamping Operation

The Wyoming Supreme Court has dismissed a complaint filed by a nonprofit organization known as Protect Our Water Jackson Hole (POWJH) seeking a declaratory judgement after the Wyoming DEQ issued a permit to a glamping operation, Basecamp, to construct a septic system.

POWJH asserted, per court records, that the DEQ did not have authority to grant Basecamp the septic permit. They submitted a complaint claiming that the nonprofit has spent over $100,000 to restore and protect water quality in Fish Creek and its tributaries.

The group is concerned that the glamping operation's wastewater will discharge pollutants—including E. coli and nutrients—to Fish Creek and its tributaries, diminishing the use and enjoyment users appreciate.

The complaint adds that Fish Creek is heavily used by POWJH supporters for a variety of recreational, scenic, and aesthetic purposes.

After hearing arguments, the district court issued an oral ruling to dismiss the complaint. POWJH filed a "Motion for Reconsideration," and even after accepting that the facts in POWJH's complaint are true, they were unable to conclude that the nonprofit has shown interest in the water quality in Fish Creek distinguishable from any other member of the general public and dismissed the complaint again.

